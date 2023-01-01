1 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Turkish liras

Convert MVR to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 mvr
1781.76 try

1.00000 MVR = 1.78176 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:57 UTC
MVR to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Turkish Lira
1 MVR1.78176 TRY
5 MVR8.90880 TRY
10 MVR17.81760 TRY
20 MVR35.63520 TRY
50 MVR89.08800 TRY
100 MVR178.17600 TRY
250 MVR445.44000 TRY
500 MVR890.88000 TRY
1000 MVR1781.76000 TRY
2000 MVR3563.52000 TRY
5000 MVR8908.80000 TRY
10000 MVR17817.60000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 TRY0.56124 MVR
5 TRY2.80622 MVR
10 TRY5.61243 MVR
20 TRY11.22486 MVR
50 TRY28.06215 MVR
100 TRY56.12430 MVR
250 TRY140.31075 MVR
500 TRY280.62150 MVR
1000 TRY561.24300 MVR
2000 TRY1122.48600 MVR
5000 TRY2806.21500 MVR
10000 TRY5612.43000 MVR