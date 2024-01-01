Brazilian reais to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert BRL to MVR at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = MVR2.667 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
BRL to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MVR
1 BRL to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.71572.8403
Low2.62662.6266
Average2.66872.7299
Change-1.55%-1.93%
1 BRL to MVR stats

The performance of BRL to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7157 and a 30 day low of 2.6266. This means the 30 day average was 2.6687. The change for BRL to MVR was -1.55.

The performance of BRL to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8403 and a 90 day low of 2.6266. This means the 90 day average was 2.7299. The change for BRL to MVR was -1.93.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 BRL2.66675 MVR
5 BRL13.33375 MVR
10 BRL26.66750 MVR
20 BRL53.33500 MVR
50 BRL133.33750 MVR
100 BRL266.67500 MVR
250 BRL666.68750 MVR
500 BRL1,333.37500 MVR
1000 BRL2,666.75000 MVR
2000 BRL5,333.50000 MVR
5000 BRL13,333.75000 MVR
10000 BRL26,667.50000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Brazilian Real
1 MVR0.37499 BRL
5 MVR1.87495 BRL
10 MVR3.74989 BRL
20 MVR7.49978 BRL
50 MVR18.74945 BRL
100 MVR37.49890 BRL
250 MVR93.74725 BRL
500 MVR187.49450 BRL
1000 MVR374.98900 BRL
2000 MVR749.97800 BRL
5000 MVR1,874.94500 BRL
10000 MVR3,749.89000 BRL