Malaysian ringgits to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert MYR to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
3,384.91 mvr

RM1.000 MYR = MVR3.385 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to MVR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.38493.3849
Low3.23423.2114
Average3.27433.2603
Change4.66%5.40%
1 MYR to MVR stats

The performance of MYR to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3849 and a 30 day low of 3.2342. This means the 30 day average was 3.2743. The change for MYR to MVR was 4.66.

The performance of MYR to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3849 and a 90 day low of 3.2114. This means the 90 day average was 3.2603. The change for MYR to MVR was 5.40.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MYR3.38491 MVR
5 MYR16.92455 MVR
10 MYR33.84910 MVR
20 MYR67.69820 MVR
50 MYR169.24550 MVR
100 MYR338.49100 MVR
250 MYR846.22750 MVR
500 MYR1,692.45500 MVR
1000 MYR3,384.91000 MVR
2000 MYR6,769.82000 MVR
5000 MYR16,924.55000 MVR
10000 MYR33,849.10000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MVR0.29543 MYR
5 MVR1.47715 MYR
10 MVR2.95429 MYR
20 MVR5.90858 MYR
50 MVR14.77145 MYR
100 MVR29.54290 MYR
250 MVR73.85725 MYR
500 MVR147.71450 MYR
1000 MVR295.42900 MYR
2000 MVR590.85800 MYR
5000 MVR1,477.14500 MYR
10000 MVR2,954.29000 MYR