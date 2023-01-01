100 Maldivian rufiyaas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert MVR to MYR at the real exchange rate

100 mvr
30.63 myr

1.00000 MVR = 0.30627 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:34 UTC
MVR to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046587.09991.434541.660190.96518.9136
1GBP1.1532711.2069100.451.654421.914651.1129121.8125
1USD0.955550.828569183.22971.37081.586420.922118.0732
1INR0.01148110.009955210.012014910.01647010.01906070.0110790.217148

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MVR0.30627 MYR
5 MVR1.53137 MYR
10 MVR3.06274 MYR
20 MVR6.12548 MYR
50 MVR15.31370 MYR
100 MVR30.62740 MYR
250 MVR76.56850 MYR
500 MVR153.13700 MYR
1000 MVR306.27400 MYR
2000 MVR612.54800 MYR
5000 MVR1531.37000 MYR
10000 MVR3062.74000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 MYR3.26505 MVR
5 MYR16.32525 MVR
10 MYR32.65050 MVR
20 MYR65.30100 MVR
50 MYR163.25250 MVR
100 MYR326.50500 MVR
250 MYR816.26250 MVR
500 MYR1632.52500 MVR
1000 MYR3265.05000 MVR
2000 MYR6530.10000 MVR
5000 MYR16325.25000 MVR
10000 MYR32650.50000 MVR