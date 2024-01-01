Maldivian rufiyaas to Indian rupees today

Convert MVR to INR at the real exchange rate

MVR1.000 MVR = ₹5.527 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:46
MVR to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

INR
1 MVR to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.54475.5447
Low5.44455.4169
Average5.48845.4787
Change1.25%1.60%
1 MVR to INR stats

The performance of MVR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5447 and a 30 day low of 5.4445. This means the 30 day average was 5.4884. The change for MVR to INR was 1.25.

The performance of MVR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5447 and a 90 day low of 5.4169. This means the 90 day average was 5.4787. The change for MVR to INR was 1.60.

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Indian Rupee
1 MVR5.52733 INR
5 MVR27.63665 INR
10 MVR55.27330 INR
20 MVR110.54660 INR
50 MVR276.36650 INR
100 MVR552.73300 INR
250 MVR1,381.83250 INR
500 MVR2,763.66500 INR
1000 MVR5,527.33000 INR
2000 MVR11,054.66000 INR
5000 MVR27,636.65000 INR
10000 MVR55,273.30000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 INR0.18092 MVR
5 INR0.90460 MVR
10 INR1.80919 MVR
20 INR3.61838 MVR
50 INR9.04595 MVR
100 INR18.09190 MVR
250 INR45.22975 MVR
300 INR54.27570 MVR
500 INR90.45950 MVR
600 INR108.55140 MVR
1000 INR180.91900 MVR
2000 INR361.83800 MVR
5000 INR904.59500 MVR
10000 INR1,809.19000 MVR
25000 INR4,522.97500 MVR
50000 INR9,045.95000 MVR
100000 INR18,091.90000 MVR
1000000 INR180,919.00000 MVR
1000000000 INR180,919,000.00000 MVR