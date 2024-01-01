Maldivian rufiyaas to Indian rupees today

Convert MVR to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
5,449.69 inr

MVR1.000 MVR = ₹5.450 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45
MVR to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

INR
1 MVR to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.51975.5197
Low5.43425.4066
Average5.46565.4673
Change-1.03%0.80%
1 MVR to INR stats

The performance of MVR to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5197 and a 30 day low of 5.4342. This means the 30 day average was 5.4656. The change for MVR to INR was -1.03.

The performance of MVR to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5197 and a 90 day low of 5.4066. This means the 90 day average was 5.4673. The change for MVR to INR was 0.80.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9720.9061.491.3550.76383.9521.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84711.6451.4960.84292.7131.444
1 AUD0.67112.0620.60810.9090.51256.3450.878

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Indian Rupee
1 MVR5.44969 INR
5 MVR27.24845 INR
10 MVR54.49690 INR
20 MVR108.99380 INR
50 MVR272.48450 INR
100 MVR544.96900 INR
250 MVR1,362.42250 INR
500 MVR2,724.84500 INR
1000 MVR5,449.69000 INR
2000 MVR10,899.38000 INR
5000 MVR27,248.45000 INR
10000 MVR54,496.90000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 INR0.18350 MVR
5 INR0.91749 MVR
10 INR1.83497 MVR
20 INR3.66994 MVR
50 INR9.17485 MVR
100 INR18.34970 MVR
250 INR45.87425 MVR
300 INR55.04910 MVR
500 INR91.74850 MVR
600 INR110.09820 MVR
1000 INR183.49700 MVR
2000 INR366.99400 MVR
5000 INR917.48500 MVR
10000 INR1,834.97000 MVR
25000 INR4,587.42500 MVR
50000 INR9,174.85000 MVR
100000 INR18,349.70000 MVR
1000000 INR183,497.00000 MVR
1000000000 INR183,497,000.00000 MVR