Maldivian rufiyaas to US dollars today

Convert MVR to USD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
64.91 usd

MVR1.000 MVR = $0.06491 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
MVR to USD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

USD
1 MVR to USDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06580.0658
Low0.06480.0648
Average0.06510.0653
Change-1.30%0.10%
1 MVR to USD stats

The performance of MVR to USD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0658 and a 30 day low of 0.0648. This means the 30 day average was 0.0651. The change for MVR to USD was -1.30.

The performance of MVR to USD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0658 and a 90 day low of 0.0648. This means the 90 day average was 0.0653. The change for MVR to USD was 0.10.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.980.9061.491.3550.76383.9561.307
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6690.073
1 EUR1.10419.85511.6461.4960.84292.7131.443
1 AUD0.67112.0660.60810.9090.51256.3430.877

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / US Dollar
1 MVR0.06491 USD
5 MVR0.32457 USD
10 MVR0.64914 USD
20 MVR1.29828 USD
50 MVR3.24570 USD
100 MVR6.49140 USD
250 MVR16.22850 USD
500 MVR32.45700 USD
1000 MVR64.91400 USD
2000 MVR129.82800 USD
5000 MVR324.57000 USD
10000 MVR649.14000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 USD15.40500 MVR
5 USD77.02500 MVR
10 USD154.05000 MVR
20 USD308.10000 MVR
50 USD770.25000 MVR
100 USD1,540.50000 MVR
250 USD3,851.25000 MVR
500 USD7,702.50000 MVR
1000 USD15,405.00000 MVR
2000 USD30,810.00000 MVR
5000 USD77,025.00000 MVR
10000 USD154,050.00000 MVR