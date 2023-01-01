South African rand to Australian dollars today

Convert ZAR to AUD at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
81.97 aud

1.00000 ZAR = 0.08197 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.798180.91635598.751.5288223.32515.4617.2013
1 GBP1.2528511.14797750.1441.9153829.222719.369121.5506
1 EUR1.09130.87111653.4161.668425.454616.871518.7718
1 XOF0.001670150.001333080.0015304210.002553350.03895620.02582050.0287287

How to convert South African rand to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Conversion rates South African Rand / Australian Dollar
1 ZAR0.08197 AUD
5 ZAR0.40987 AUD
10 ZAR0.81974 AUD
20 ZAR1.63948 AUD
50 ZAR4.09871 AUD
100 ZAR8.19742 AUD
250 ZAR20.49355 AUD
500 ZAR40.98710 AUD
1000 ZAR81.97420 AUD
2000 ZAR163.94840 AUD
5000 ZAR409.87100 AUD
10000 ZAR819.74200 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / South African Rand
1 AUD12.19900 ZAR
5 AUD60.99500 ZAR
10 AUD121.99000 ZAR
20 AUD243.98000 ZAR
50 AUD609.95000 ZAR
100 AUD1219.90000 ZAR
250 AUD3049.75000 ZAR
500 AUD6099.50000 ZAR
1000 AUD12199.00000 ZAR
2000 AUD24398.00000 ZAR
5000 AUD60995.00000 ZAR
10000 AUD121990.00000 ZAR