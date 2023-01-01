CFA francs BCEAO to Australian dollars today

Convert XOF to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
2.55 aud

1.00000 XOF = 0.00255 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7985941.37180.91711.5297510.12391.34025817.518
1 GBP1.252211.717771.148371.9155612.67711.678261023.7
1 CAD0.7289690.58215110.6685341.115147.380010.977001595.945
1 EUR1.09040.87081.4958111.6680411.03911.46141891.422

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Australian Dollar
1 XOF0.00255 AUD
5 XOF0.01277 AUD
10 XOF0.02555 AUD
20 XOF0.05110 AUD
50 XOF0.12775 AUD
100 XOF0.25549 AUD
250 XOF0.63873 AUD
500 XOF1.27746 AUD
1000 XOF2.55491 AUD
2000 XOF5.10982 AUD
5000 XOF12.77455 AUD
10000 XOF25.54910 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AUD391.40300 XOF
5 AUD1957.01500 XOF
10 AUD3914.03000 XOF
20 AUD7828.06000 XOF
50 AUD19570.15000 XOF
100 AUD39140.30000 XOF
250 AUD97850.75000 XOF
500 AUD195701.50000 XOF
1000 AUD391403.00000 XOF
2000 AUD782806.00000 XOF
5000 AUD1957015.00000 XOF
10000 AUD3914030.00000 XOF