US dollars to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert USD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
10,045 mad

1.000 USD = 10.05 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:54
Conversion rates US Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 USD10.04500 MAD
5 USD50.22500 MAD
10 USD100.45000 MAD
20 USD200.90000 MAD
50 USD502.25000 MAD
100 USD1,004.50000 MAD
250 USD2,511.25000 MAD
500 USD5,022.50000 MAD
1000 USD10,045.00000 MAD
2000 USD20,090.00000 MAD
5000 USD50,225.00000 MAD
10000 USD100,450.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / US Dollar
1 MAD0.09955 USD
5 MAD0.49776 USD
10 MAD0.99553 USD
20 MAD1.99105 USD
50 MAD4.97763 USD
100 MAD9.95525 USD
250 MAD24.88813 USD
500 MAD49.77625 USD
1000 MAD99.55250 USD
2000 MAD199.10500 USD
5000 MAD497.76250 USD
10000 MAD995.52500 USD