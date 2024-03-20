British pounds sterling to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert GBP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
12,776 mad

1.000 GBP = 12.78 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:23
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2241.4751.6650.96618.256
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6061.7271.9481.13121.369
1 USD0.920.786183.0331.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Moroccan Dirham
1 GBP12.77600 MAD
5 GBP63.88000 MAD
10 GBP127.76000 MAD
20 GBP255.52000 MAD
50 GBP638.80000 MAD
100 GBP1,277.60000 MAD
250 GBP3,194.00000 MAD
500 GBP6,388.00000 MAD
1000 GBP12,776.00000 MAD
2000 GBP25,552.00000 MAD
5000 GBP63,880.00000 MAD
10000 GBP127,760.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / British Pound Sterling
1 MAD0.07827 GBP
5 MAD0.39136 GBP
10 MAD0.78272 GBP
20 MAD1.56544 GBP
50 MAD3.91359 GBP
100 MAD7.82718 GBP
250 MAD19.56795 GBP
500 MAD39.13590 GBP
1000 MAD78.27180 GBP
2000 MAD156.54360 GBP
5000 MAD391.35900 GBP
10000 MAD782.71800 GBP