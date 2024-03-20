Hungarian forints to Moroccan dirhams today
Convert HUF to MAD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Moroccan dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moroccan Dirham
|2000 HUF
|55.49540 MAD
|5000 HUF
|138.73850 MAD
|10000 HUF
|277.47700 MAD
|15000 HUF
|416.21550 MAD
|20000 HUF
|554.95400 MAD
|30000 HUF
|832.43100 MAD
|40000 HUF
|1,109.90800 MAD
|50000 HUF
|1,387.38500 MAD
|60000 HUF
|1,664.86200 MAD
|100000 HUF
|2,774.77000 MAD
|150000 HUF
|4,162.15500 MAD
|200000 HUF
|5,549.54000 MAD
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Hungarian Forint
|1 MAD
|36.03910 HUF
|5 MAD
|180.19550 HUF
|10 MAD
|360.39100 HUF
|20 MAD
|720.78200 HUF
|50 MAD
|1,801.95500 HUF
|100 MAD
|3,603.91000 HUF
|250 MAD
|9,009.77500 HUF
|500 MAD
|18,019.55000 HUF
|1000 MAD
|36,039.10000 HUF
|2000 MAD
|72,078.20000 HUF
|5000 MAD
|180,195.50000 HUF
|10000 MAD
|360,391.00000 HUF