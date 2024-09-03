Hungarian forint to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Moroccan dirhams is currently 0.027 today, reflecting a -0.690% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.073% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0.028 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.027 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.295% decrease in value.