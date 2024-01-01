30,000 Hungarian forints to Moroccan dirhams
Convert HUF to MAD at the real exchange rate
HUF to MAD conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.02735 MAD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to MAD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0276
|0.0276
|Low
|0.0270
|0.0268
|Average
|0.0273
|0.0272
|Change
|1.29%
|-0.78%
|View full history
1 HUF to MAD stats
The performance of HUF to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0276 and a 30 day low of 0.0270. This means the 30 day average was 0.0273. The change for HUF to MAD was 1.29.
The performance of HUF to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0276 and a 90 day low of 0.0268. This means the 90 day average was 0.0272. The change for HUF to MAD was -0.78.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Moroccan dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Moroccan Dirham
|2000 HUF
|54.70320 MAD
|5000 HUF
|136.75800 MAD
|10000 HUF
|273.51600 MAD
|15000 HUF
|410.27400 MAD
|20000 HUF
|547.03200 MAD
|30000 HUF
|820.54800 MAD
|40000 HUF
|1,094.06400 MAD
|50000 HUF
|1,367.58000 MAD
|60000 HUF
|1,641.09600 MAD
|100000 HUF
|2,735.16000 MAD
|150000 HUF
|4,102.74000 MAD
|200000 HUF
|5,470.32000 MAD
|Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Hungarian Forint
|1 MAD
|36.56090 HUF
|5 MAD
|182.80450 HUF
|10 MAD
|365.60900 HUF
|20 MAD
|731.21800 HUF
|50 MAD
|1,828.04500 HUF
|100 MAD
|3,656.09000 HUF
|250 MAD
|9,140.22500 HUF
|500 MAD
|18,280.45000 HUF
|1000 MAD
|36,560.90000 HUF
|2000 MAD
|73,121.80000 HUF
|5000 MAD
|182,804.50000 HUF
|10000 MAD
|365,609.00000 HUF