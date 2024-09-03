Swedish kronor to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert SEK to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
946.91 mad

kr1.000 SEK = د.م.0.9469 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 SEK to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.95450.9575
Low0.92770.9106
Average0.94110.9379
Change1.84%-0.65%
View full history

1 SEK to MAD stats

The performance of SEK to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9545 and a 30 day low of 0.9277. This means the 30 day average was 0.9411. The change for SEK to MAD was 1.84.

The performance of SEK to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9575 and a 90 day low of 0.9106. This means the 90 day average was 0.9379. The change for SEK to MAD was -0.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.951.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80692.7351.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.014110.0791.7765.082
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Moroccan Dirham
1 SEK0.94691 MAD
5 SEK4.73456 MAD
10 SEK9.46912 MAD
20 SEK18.93824 MAD
50 SEK47.34560 MAD
100 SEK94.69120 MAD
250 SEK236.72800 MAD
500 SEK473.45600 MAD
1000 SEK946.91200 MAD
2000 SEK1,893.82400 MAD
5000 SEK4,734.56000 MAD
10000 SEK9,469.12000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Swedish Krona
1 MAD1.05606 SEK
5 MAD5.28030 SEK
10 MAD10.56060 SEK
20 MAD21.12120 SEK
50 MAD52.80300 SEK
100 MAD105.60600 SEK
250 MAD264.01500 SEK
500 MAD528.03000 SEK
1000 MAD1,056.06000 SEK
2000 MAD2,112.12000 SEK
5000 MAD5,280.30000 SEK
10000 MAD10,560.60000 SEK