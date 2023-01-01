10 Moroccan dirhams to Swedish kronor

Convert MAD to SEK at the real exchange rate

10 mad
10.35 sek

1.00000 MAD = 1.03497 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Swedish Krona
1 MAD1.03497 SEK
5 MAD5.17485 SEK
10 MAD10.34970 SEK
20 MAD20.69940 SEK
50 MAD51.74850 SEK
100 MAD103.49700 SEK
250 MAD258.74250 SEK
500 MAD517.48500 SEK
1000 MAD1034.97000 SEK
2000 MAD2069.94000 SEK
5000 MAD5174.85000 SEK
10000 MAD10349.70000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Moroccan Dirham
1 SEK0.96621 MAD
5 SEK4.83106 MAD
10 SEK9.66213 MAD
20 SEK19.32426 MAD
50 SEK48.31065 MAD
100 SEK96.62130 MAD
250 SEK241.55325 MAD
500 SEK483.10650 MAD
1000 SEK966.21300 MAD
2000 SEK1932.42600 MAD
5000 SEK4831.06500 MAD
10000 SEK9662.13000 MAD