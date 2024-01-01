Moroccan dirhams to Euros today

Convert MAD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
91.19 eur

1.000 MAD = 0.09119 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1599.7620.7820.9141.3471.5161.33918.717
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0030.0020.031
1 GBP1.28767.42511.171.7241.941.71323.949
1 EUR1.094655.960.85511.4741.6581.46420.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Euro
1 MAD0.09119 EUR
5 MAD0.45594 EUR
10 MAD0.91188 EUR
20 MAD1.82377 EUR
50 MAD4.55942 EUR
100 MAD9.11884 EUR
250 MAD22.79710 EUR
500 MAD45.59420 EUR
1000 MAD91.18840 EUR
2000 MAD182.37680 EUR
5000 MAD455.94200 EUR
10000 MAD911.88400 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Moroccan Dirham
1 EUR10.96630 MAD
5 EUR54.83150 MAD
10 EUR109.66300 MAD
20 EUR219.32600 MAD
50 EUR548.31500 MAD
100 EUR1,096.63000 MAD
250 EUR2,741.57500 MAD
500 EUR5,483.15000 MAD
1000 EUR10,966.30000 MAD
2000 EUR21,932.60000 MAD
5000 EUR54,831.50000 MAD
10000 EUR109,663.00000 MAD