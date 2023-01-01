CFA francs BCEAO to Canadian dollars today

Convert XOF to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
2.29 cad

1.00000 XOF = 0.00229 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7984671.371750.916951.5295210.12351.34015817.45
1 GBP1.252411.717981.148371.9155712.67871.67841023.77
1 CAD0.7289960.58207910.6684361.115017.379990.976964595.918
1 EUR1.09060.87081.4960311.6680911.04071.46157891.511

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Canadian Dollar
1 XOF0.00229 CAD
5 XOF0.01146 CAD
10 XOF0.02291 CAD
20 XOF0.04582 CAD
50 XOF0.11455 CAD
100 XOF0.22910 CAD
250 XOF0.57276 CAD
500 XOF1.14551 CAD
1000 XOF2.29102 CAD
2000 XOF4.58204 CAD
5000 XOF11.45510 CAD
10000 XOF22.91020 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CAD436.48600 XOF
5 CAD2182.43000 XOF
10 CAD4364.86000 XOF
20 CAD8729.72000 XOF
50 CAD21824.30000 XOF
100 CAD43648.60000 XOF
250 CAD109121.50000 XOF
500 CAD218243.00000 XOF
1000 CAD436486.00000 XOF
2000 CAD872972.00000 XOF
5000 CAD2182430.00000 XOF
10000 CAD4364860.00000 XOF