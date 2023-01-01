CFA francs BCEAO to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert XOF to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
16.90 mad

1.00000 XOF = 0.01690 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Moroccan Dirham
1 XOF0.01690 MAD
5 XOF0.08452 MAD
10 XOF0.16903 MAD
20 XOF0.33807 MAD
50 XOF0.84517 MAD
100 XOF1.69035 MAD
250 XOF4.22587 MAD
500 XOF8.45175 MAD
1000 XOF16.90350 MAD
2000 XOF33.80700 MAD
5000 XOF84.51750 MAD
10000 XOF169.03500 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 MAD59.15920 XOF
5 MAD295.79600 XOF
10 MAD591.59200 XOF
20 MAD1183.18400 XOF
50 MAD2957.96000 XOF
100 MAD5915.92000 XOF
250 MAD14789.80000 XOF
500 MAD29579.60000 XOF
1000 MAD59159.20000 XOF
2000 MAD118318.40000 XOF
5000 MAD295796.00000 XOF
10000 MAD591592.00000 XOF