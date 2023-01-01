CFA francs BCEAO to Nigerian nairas today

Convert XOF to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
1,365 ngn

1.00000 XOF = 1.36500 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:28
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Nigerian Naira
1 XOF1.36500 NGN
5 XOF6.82500 NGN
10 XOF13.65000 NGN
20 XOF27.30000 NGN
50 XOF68.25000 NGN
100 XOF136.50000 NGN
250 XOF341.25000 NGN
500 XOF682.50000 NGN
1000 XOF1365.00000 NGN
2000 XOF2730.00000 NGN
5000 XOF6825.00000 NGN
10000 XOF13650.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NGN0.73260 XOF
5 NGN3.66301 XOF
10 NGN7.32602 XOF
20 NGN14.65204 XOF
50 NGN36.63010 XOF
100 NGN73.26020 XOF
250 NGN183.15050 XOF
500 NGN366.30100 XOF
1000 NGN732.60200 XOF
2000 NGN1465.20400 XOF
5000 NGN3663.01000 XOF
10000 NGN7326.02000 XOF