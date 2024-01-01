Israeli new sheqels to Nigerian nairas today

Convert ILS to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
415,709 ngn

1.000 ILS = 415.7 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:30
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7351.4721.6580.96818.217
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2411.7241.9421.13321.33
1 USD0.9160.782183.1181.3491.5190.88716.687
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Nigerian Naira
1 ILS415.70900 NGN
5 ILS2,078.54500 NGN
10 ILS4,157.09000 NGN
20 ILS8,314.18000 NGN
50 ILS20,785.45000 NGN
100 ILS41,570.90000 NGN
250 ILS103,927.25000 NGN
500 ILS207,854.50000 NGN
1000 ILS415,709.00000 NGN
2000 ILS831,418.00000 NGN
5000 ILS2,078,545.00000 NGN
10000 ILS4,157,090.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Israeli New Sheqel
1 NGN0.00241 ILS
5 NGN0.01203 ILS
10 NGN0.02406 ILS
20 NGN0.04811 ILS
50 NGN0.12028 ILS
100 NGN0.24055 ILS
250 NGN0.60138 ILS
500 NGN1.20276 ILS
1000 NGN2.40553 ILS
2000 NGN4.81106 ILS
5000 NGN12.02765 ILS
10000 NGN24.05530 ILS