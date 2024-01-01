Indonesian rupiahs to Nigerian nairas today

Convert IDR to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
96,316.90 ngn

1.000 IDR = 0.09632 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:15
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Nigerian Naira
1 IDR0.09632 NGN
5 IDR0.48158 NGN
10 IDR0.96317 NGN
20 IDR1.92634 NGN
50 IDR4.81584 NGN
100 IDR9.63169 NGN
250 IDR24.07923 NGN
500 IDR48.15845 NGN
1000 IDR96.31690 NGN
2000 IDR192.63380 NGN
5000 IDR481.58450 NGN
10000 IDR963.16900 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Indonesian Rupiah
1 NGN10.38240 IDR
5 NGN51.91200 IDR
10 NGN103.82400 IDR
20 NGN207.64800 IDR
50 NGN519.12000 IDR
100 NGN1,038.24000 IDR
250 NGN2,595.60000 IDR
500 NGN5,191.20000 IDR
1000 NGN10,382.40000 IDR
2000 NGN20,764.80000 IDR
5000 NGN51,912.00000 IDR
10000 NGN103,824.00000 IDR