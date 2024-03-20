British pounds sterling to Nigerian nairas today

Convert GBP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
1,988,410 ngn

1.000 GBP = 1,988 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9283.0351.532151.5251.3580.8891.655
1 EUR1.087190.2251.664164.651.4750.9661.799
1 INR0.0120.01110.0181.8250.0160.0110.02
1 AUD0.6530.60154.209198.9230.8860.5811.081

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pound sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Nigerian Naira
1 GBP1,988.41000 NGN
5 GBP9,942.05000 NGN
10 GBP19,884.10000 NGN
20 GBP39,768.20000 NGN
50 GBP99,420.50000 NGN
100 GBP198,841.00000 NGN
250 GBP497,102.50000 NGN
500 GBP994,205.00000 NGN
1000 GBP1,988,410.00000 NGN
2000 GBP3,976,820.00000 NGN
5000 GBP9,942,050.00000 NGN
10000 GBP19,884,100.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / British Pound Sterling
1 NGN0.00050 GBP
5 NGN0.00251 GBP
10 NGN0.00503 GBP
20 NGN0.01006 GBP
50 NGN0.02515 GBP
100 NGN0.05029 GBP
250 NGN0.12573 GBP
500 NGN0.25146 GBP
1000 NGN0.50291 GBP
2000 NGN1.00583 GBP
5000 NGN2.51457 GBP
10000 NGN5.02914 GBP