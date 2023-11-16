British pounds sterling to Nigerian nairas today

Convert GBP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
1,050,720 ngn

1.00000 GBP = 1050.72000 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9190583.23951.54154150.3251.37420.8871.66736
1 EUR1.0881190.57291.67735163.5851.495270.965051.81426
1 INR0.01201350.011040810.01851941.805930.0165090.0106560.0200309
1 AUD0.64870.59617753.9975197.51580.8914440.5753971.08162

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Nigerian Naira
1 GBP1050.72000 NGN
5 GBP5253.60000 NGN
10 GBP10507.20000 NGN
20 GBP21014.40000 NGN
50 GBP52536.00000 NGN
100 GBP105072.00000 NGN
250 GBP262680.00000 NGN
500 GBP525360.00000 NGN
1000 GBP1050720.00000 NGN
2000 GBP2101440.00000 NGN
5000 GBP5253600.00000 NGN
10000 GBP10507200.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / British Pound Sterling
1 NGN0.00095 GBP
5 NGN0.00476 GBP
10 NGN0.00952 GBP
20 NGN0.01903 GBP
50 NGN0.04759 GBP
100 NGN0.09517 GBP
250 NGN0.23793 GBP
500 NGN0.47587 GBP
1000 NGN0.95173 GBP
2000 NGN1.90346 GBP
5000 NGN4.75865 GBP
10000 NGN9.51730 GBP