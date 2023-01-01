Chinese yuan rmb to Nigerian nairas today

Convert CNY to NGN at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
116597 ngn

1.00000 CNY = 116.59700 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:16
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Nigerian Naira
1 CNY116.59700 NGN
5 CNY582.98500 NGN
10 CNY1165.97000 NGN
20 CNY2331.94000 NGN
50 CNY5829.85000 NGN
100 CNY11659.70000 NGN
250 CNY29149.25000 NGN
500 CNY58298.50000 NGN
1000 CNY116597.00000 NGN
2000 CNY233194.00000 NGN
5000 CNY582985.00000 NGN
10000 CNY1165970.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 NGN0.00858 CNY
5 NGN0.04288 CNY
10 NGN0.08577 CNY
20 NGN0.17153 CNY
50 NGN0.42883 CNY
100 NGN0.85765 CNY
250 NGN2.14413 CNY
500 NGN4.28826 CNY
1000 NGN8.57653 CNY
2000 NGN17.15306 CNY
5000 NGN42.88265 CNY
10000 NGN85.76530 CNY