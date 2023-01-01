Indian rupees to Nigerian nairas today

Convert INR to NGN

10,000 inr
101,388 ngn

1.00000 INR = 10.13880 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.375350.920653.67290.8047641.5456287.251.34755
1 CAD0.72708810.6693872.670520.5851341.12378208.8560.979787
1 EUR1.08621.4939113.98950.87421.67883312.0111.46371
1 AED0.2722640.3744590.25065810.2191090.42081178.2080.36689

How to convert Indian rupees to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 INR10.13880 NGN
5 INR50.69400 NGN
10 INR101.38800 NGN
20 INR202.77600 NGN
50 INR506.94000 NGN
100 INR1013.88000 NGN
250 INR2534.70000 NGN
500 INR5069.40000 NGN
1000 INR10138.80000 NGN
2000 INR20277.60000 NGN
5000 INR50694.00000 NGN
10000 INR101388.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Indian Rupee
1 NGN0.09863 INR
5 NGN0.49315 INR
10 NGN0.98631 INR
20 NGN1.97261 INR
50 NGN4.93153 INR
100 NGN9.86306 INR
250 NGN24.65765 INR
500 NGN49.31530 INR
1000 NGN98.63060 INR
2000 NGN197.26120 INR
5000 NGN493.15300 INR
10000 NGN986.30600 INR