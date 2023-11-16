Australian dollars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert AUD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
549684 ngn

1.00000 AUD = 549.68400 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.80609483.23250.92171.66861151.2251.370351.3484
1 GBP1.240551103.2541.143452.07187.6021.699991.67276
1 INR0.01201450.0096848510.01107380.02004761.81690.01646410.0162004
1 EUR1.084950.8745590.303111.81036164.0551.486761.46295

How to convert Australian dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 AUD549.68400 NGN
5 AUD2748.42000 NGN
10 AUD5496.84000 NGN
20 AUD10993.68000 NGN
50 AUD27484.20000 NGN
100 AUD54968.40000 NGN
250 AUD137421.00000 NGN
500 AUD274842.00000 NGN
1000 AUD549684.00000 NGN
2000 AUD1099368.00000 NGN
5000 AUD2748420.00000 NGN
10000 AUD5496840.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Australian Dollar
1 NGN0.00182 AUD
5 NGN0.00910 AUD
10 NGN0.01819 AUD
20 NGN0.03638 AUD
50 NGN0.09096 AUD
100 NGN0.18192 AUD
250 NGN0.45481 AUD
500 NGN0.90962 AUD
1000 NGN1.81923 AUD
2000 NGN3.63846 AUD
5000 NGN9.09615 AUD
10000 NGN18.19230 AUD