1000 brl
173856 ngn

1.00000 BRL = 173.85600 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
How to convert Brazilian reais to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nigerian Naira
1 BRL173.85600 NGN
5 BRL869.28000 NGN
10 BRL1738.56000 NGN
20 BRL3477.12000 NGN
50 BRL8692.80000 NGN
100 BRL17385.60000 NGN
250 BRL43464.00000 NGN
500 BRL86928.00000 NGN
1000 BRL173856.00000 NGN
2000 BRL347712.00000 NGN
5000 BRL869280.00000 NGN
10000 BRL1738560.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Brazilian Real
1 NGN0.00575 BRL
5 NGN0.02876 BRL
10 NGN0.05752 BRL
20 NGN0.11504 BRL
50 NGN0.28759 BRL
100 NGN0.57519 BRL
250 NGN1.43797 BRL
500 NGN2.87595 BRL
1000 NGN5.75189 BRL
2000 NGN11.50378 BRL
5000 NGN28.75945 BRL
10000 NGN57.51890 BRL