Brazilian reais to Nigerian nairas today
Convert BRL to NGN at the real exchange rate
BRL to NGN conversion chart
1 BRL = 298.83600 NGN
0
|1 BRL to NGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|301.8920
|309.6000
|Low
|290.5200
|281.5080
|Average
|297.0838
|296.4912
|Change
|0.25%
|6.09%
1 BRL to NGN stats
The performance of BRL to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 301.8920 and a 30 day low of 290.5200. This means the 30 day average was 297.0838. The change for BRL to NGN was 0.25.
The performance of BRL to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 309.6000 and a 90 day low of 281.5080. This means the 90 day average was 296.4912. The change for BRL to NGN was 6.09.
|Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nigerian Naira
|1 BRL
|298.83600 NGN
|5 BRL
|1,494.18000 NGN
|10 BRL
|2,988.36000 NGN
|20 BRL
|5,976.72000 NGN
|50 BRL
|14,941.80000 NGN
|100 BRL
|29,883.60000 NGN
|250 BRL
|74,709.00000 NGN
|500 BRL
|149,418.00000 NGN
|1000 BRL
|298,836.00000 NGN
|2000 BRL
|597,672.00000 NGN
|5000 BRL
|1,494,180.00000 NGN
|10000 BRL
|2,988,360.00000 NGN