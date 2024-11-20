Brazilian reais to Nigerian nairas today

Convert BRL to NGN at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = ₦298.8 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:46
Wise

BRL to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 BRL to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High301.8920309.6000
Low290.5200281.5080
Average297.0838296.4912
Change0.25%6.09%
1 BRL to NGN stats

The performance of BRL to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 301.8920 and a 30 day low of 290.5200. This means the 30 day average was 297.0838. The change for BRL to NGN was 0.25.

The performance of BRL to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 309.6000 and a 90 day low of 281.5080. This means the 90 day average was 296.4912. The change for BRL to NGN was 6.09.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nigerian Naira
1 BRL298.83600 NGN
5 BRL1,494.18000 NGN
10 BRL2,988.36000 NGN
20 BRL5,976.72000 NGN
50 BRL14,941.80000 NGN
100 BRL29,883.60000 NGN
250 BRL74,709.00000 NGN
500 BRL149,418.00000 NGN
1000 BRL298,836.00000 NGN
2000 BRL597,672.00000 NGN
5000 BRL1,494,180.00000 NGN
10000 BRL2,988,360.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Brazilian Real
1 NGN0.00335 BRL
5 NGN0.01673 BRL
10 NGN0.03346 BRL
20 NGN0.06693 BRL
50 NGN0.16732 BRL
100 NGN0.33463 BRL
250 NGN0.83658 BRL
500 NGN1.67316 BRL
1000 NGN3.34632 BRL
2000 NGN6.69264 BRL
5000 NGN16.73160 BRL
10000 NGN33.46320 BRL