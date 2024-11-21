Singapore dollars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert SGD to NGN at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₦1,280 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:51
SGD to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 SGD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,304.11001,313.8900
Low1,274.11001,210.6100
Average1,287.13671,273.0001
Change-0.67%5.74%
1 SGD to NGN stats

The performance of SGD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,304.1100 and a 30 day low of 1,274.1100. This means the 30 day average was 1,287.1367. The change for SGD to NGN was -0.67.

The performance of SGD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,313.8900 and a 90 day low of 1,210.6100. This means the 90 day average was 1,273.0001. The change for SGD to NGN was 5.74.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5370.79284.4947.2414.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,749.111.6160.83388.8667.6164.694
1 AUD0.65110,363.20.61910.51554.9844.7122.904

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 SGD1,280.02000 NGN
5 SGD6,400.10000 NGN
10 SGD12,800.20000 NGN
20 SGD25,600.40000 NGN
50 SGD64,001.00000 NGN
100 SGD128,002.00000 NGN
250 SGD320,005.00000 NGN
500 SGD640,010.00000 NGN
1000 SGD1,280,020.00000 NGN
2000 SGD2,560,040.00000 NGN
5000 SGD6,400,100.00000 NGN
10000 SGD12,800,200.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Singapore Dollar
1 NGN0.00078 SGD
5 NGN0.00391 SGD
10 NGN0.00781 SGD
20 NGN0.01562 SGD
50 NGN0.03906 SGD
100 NGN0.07812 SGD
250 NGN0.19531 SGD
500 NGN0.39062 SGD
1000 NGN0.78124 SGD
2000 NGN1.56248 SGD
5000 NGN3.90620 SGD
10000 NGN7.81239 SGD