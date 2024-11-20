Hong Kong dollars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert HKD to NGN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = ₦221.7 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:06
HKD to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 HKD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High221.8700221.8700
Low218.0610202.0180
Average219.8273214.0649
Change1.62%9.73%
1 HKD to NGN stats

The performance of HKD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 221.8700 and a 30 day low of 218.0610. This means the 30 day average was 219.8273. The change for HKD to NGN was 1.62.

The performance of HKD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 221.8700 and a 90 day low of 202.0180. This means the 90 day average was 214.0649. The change for HKD to NGN was 9.73.

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Nigerian Naira
100 HKD22,169.90000 NGN
200 HKD44,339.80000 NGN
300 HKD66,509.70000 NGN
500 HKD110,849.50000 NGN
1000 HKD221,699.00000 NGN
2000 HKD443,398.00000 NGN
2500 HKD554,247.50000 NGN
3000 HKD665,097.00000 NGN
4000 HKD886,796.00000 NGN
5000 HKD1,108,495.00000 NGN
10000 HKD2,216,990.00000 NGN
20000 HKD4,433,980.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Hong Kong Dollar
1 NGN0.00451 HKD
5 NGN0.02255 HKD
10 NGN0.04511 HKD
20 NGN0.09021 HKD
50 NGN0.22553 HKD
100 NGN0.45106 HKD
250 NGN1.12765 HKD
500 NGN2.25531 HKD
1000 NGN4.51061 HKD
2000 NGN9.02122 HKD
5000 NGN22.55305 HKD
10000 NGN45.10610 HKD