Turkish liras to Nigerian nairas today

Convert TRY to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
49,221.10 ngn

TL1.000 TRY = ₦49.22 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:57
TRY to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.053050.0530
Low46.799241.3724
Average48.403246.5300
Change4.81%14.57%
1 TRY to NGN stats

The performance of TRY to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.0530 and a 30 day low of 46.7992. This means the 30 day average was 48.4032. The change for TRY to NGN was 4.81.

The performance of TRY to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50.0530 and a 90 day low of 41.3724. This means the 90 day average was 46.5300. The change for TRY to NGN was 14.57.

How to convert Turkish liras to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Nigerian Naira
1 TRY49.22110 NGN
5 TRY246.10550 NGN
10 TRY492.21100 NGN
20 TRY984.42200 NGN
50 TRY2,461.05500 NGN
100 TRY4,922.11000 NGN
250 TRY12,305.27500 NGN
500 TRY24,610.55000 NGN
1000 TRY49,221.10000 NGN
2000 TRY98,442.20000 NGN
5000 TRY246,105.50000 NGN
10000 TRY492,211.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Turkish Lira
1 NGN0.02032 TRY
5 NGN0.10158 TRY
10 NGN0.20317 TRY
20 NGN0.40633 TRY
50 NGN1.01583 TRY
100 NGN2.03165 TRY
250 NGN5.07913 TRY
500 NGN10.15825 TRY
1000 NGN20.31650 TRY
2000 NGN40.63300 TRY
5000 NGN101.58250 TRY
10000 NGN203.16500 TRY