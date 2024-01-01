5,000 Nigerian nairas to Turkish liras

Convert NGN to TRY at the real exchange rate

5,000 ngn
104.32 try

₦1.000 NGN = TL0.02086 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02140.0242
Low0.02000.0200
Average0.02070.0215
Change-2.02%-10.36%
View full history

1 NGN to TRY stats

The performance of NGN to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0214 and a 30 day low of 0.0200. This means the 30 day average was 0.0207. The change for NGN to TRY was -2.02.

The performance of NGN to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0242 and a 90 day low of 0.0200. This means the 90 day average was 0.0215. The change for NGN to TRY was -10.36.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Turkish Lira
1 NGN0.02086 TRY
5 NGN0.10432 TRY
10 NGN0.20864 TRY
20 NGN0.41728 TRY
50 NGN1.04321 TRY
100 NGN2.08641 TRY
250 NGN5.21603 TRY
500 NGN10.43205 TRY
1000 NGN20.86410 TRY
2000 NGN41.72820 TRY
5000 NGN104.32050 TRY
10000 NGN208.64100 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Nigerian Naira
1 TRY47.92920 NGN
5 TRY239.64600 NGN
10 TRY479.29200 NGN
20 TRY958.58400 NGN
50 TRY2,396.46000 NGN
100 TRY4,792.92000 NGN
250 TRY11,982.30000 NGN
500 TRY23,964.60000 NGN
1000 TRY47,929.20000 NGN
2000 TRY95,858.40000 NGN
5000 TRY239,646.00000 NGN
10000 TRY479,292.00000 NGN