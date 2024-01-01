Nigerian nairas to Mexican pesos today

Convert NGN to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
12.04 mxn

₦1.000 NGN = Mex$0.01204 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to MXN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01200.0127
Low0.01100.0108
Average0.01140.0117
Change1.92%-1.15%
View full history

1 NGN to MXN stats

The performance of NGN to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0120 and a 30 day low of 0.0110. This means the 30 day average was 0.0114. The change for NGN to MXN was 1.92.

The performance of NGN to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0127 and a 90 day low of 0.0108. This means the 90 day average was 0.0117. The change for NGN to MXN was -1.15.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian naira

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mexican Peso
1 NGN0.01204 MXN
5 NGN0.06021 MXN
10 NGN0.12042 MXN
20 NGN0.24084 MXN
50 NGN0.60209 MXN
100 NGN1.20418 MXN
250 NGN3.01045 MXN
500 NGN6.02090 MXN
1000 NGN12.04180 MXN
2000 NGN24.08360 MXN
5000 NGN60.20900 MXN
10000 NGN120.41800 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 MXN83.04420 NGN
5 MXN415.22100 NGN
10 MXN830.44200 NGN
20 MXN1,660.88400 NGN
50 MXN4,152.21000 NGN
100 MXN8,304.42000 NGN
250 MXN20,761.05000 NGN
500 MXN41,522.10000 NGN
1000 MXN83,044.20000 NGN
2000 MXN166,088.40000 NGN
5000 MXN415,221.00000 NGN
10000 MXN830,442.00000 NGN