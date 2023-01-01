1 thousand Mexican pesos to Nigerian nairas

Convert MXN to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mxn
44,526 ngn

1.00000 MXN = 44.52600 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:54 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MXN to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.057987.98081.434941.648080.966418.4122
1GBP1.1540711.2209101.5371.656031.902011.1152921.2492
1USD0.945250.819068183.16551.35641.557880.913517.4045
1INR0.01136610.009848650.012024210.01630960.01873220.01098410.209275

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 MXN44.52600 NGN
5 MXN222.63000 NGN
10 MXN445.26000 NGN
20 MXN890.52000 NGN
50 MXN2226.30000 NGN
100 MXN4452.60000 NGN
250 MXN11131.50000 NGN
500 MXN22263.00000 NGN
1000 MXN44526.00000 NGN
2000 MXN89052.00000 NGN
5000 MXN222630.00000 NGN
10000 MXN445260.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mexican Peso
1 NGN0.02246 MXN
5 NGN0.11229 MXN
10 NGN0.22459 MXN
20 NGN0.44918 MXN
50 NGN1.12294 MXN
100 NGN2.24588 MXN
250 NGN5.61470 MXN
500 NGN11.22940 MXN
1000 NGN22.45880 MXN
2000 NGN44.91760 MXN
5000 NGN112.29400 MXN
10000 NGN224.58800 MXN