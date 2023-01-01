500 Mexican pesos to Nigerian nairas

Convert MXN to NGN at the real exchange rate

500 mxn
22,269.90 ngn

1.00000 MXN = 44.53980 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MXN to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.057987.97341.434941.648080.966518.4096
1GBP1.1539311.2208101.521.655891.901851.1152821.2444
1USD0.94530.819135183.15851.35641.557880.913617.402
1INR0.01136710.009850290.012025210.0163110.01873380.01098620.209263

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 MXN44.53980 NGN
5 MXN222.69900 NGN
10 MXN445.39800 NGN
20 MXN890.79600 NGN
50 MXN2226.99000 NGN
100 MXN4453.98000 NGN
250 MXN11134.95000 NGN
500 MXN22269.90000 NGN
1000 MXN44539.80000 NGN
2000 MXN89079.60000 NGN
5000 MXN222699.00000 NGN
10000 MXN445398.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mexican Peso
1 NGN0.02245 MXN
5 NGN0.11226 MXN
10 NGN0.22452 MXN
20 NGN0.44904 MXN
50 NGN1.12259 MXN
100 NGN2.24518 MXN
250 NGN5.61295 MXN
500 NGN11.22590 MXN
1000 NGN22.45180 MXN
2000 NGN44.90360 MXN
5000 NGN112.25900 MXN
10000 NGN224.51800 MXN