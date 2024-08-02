Euros to Brazilian reais today

Convert EUR to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
6,249.59 brl

€1.000 EUR = R$6.250 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.24966.2496
Low5.86095.4554
Average6.02385.8142
Change5.32%14.22%
1 EUR to BRL stats

The performance of EUR to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.2496 and a 30 day low of 5.8609. This means the 30 day average was 6.0238. The change for EUR to BRL was 5.32.

The performance of EUR to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2496 and a 90 day low of 5.4554. This means the 90 day average was 5.8142. The change for EUR to BRL was 14.22.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Conversion rates Euro / Brazilian Real
1 EUR6.24959 BRL
5 EUR31.24795 BRL
10 EUR62.49590 BRL
20 EUR124.99180 BRL
50 EUR312.47950 BRL
100 EUR624.95900 BRL
250 EUR1,562.39750 BRL
500 EUR3,124.79500 BRL
1000 EUR6,249.59000 BRL
2000 EUR12,499.18000 BRL
5000 EUR31,247.95000 BRL
10000 EUR62,495.90000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Euro
1 BRL0.16001 EUR
5 BRL0.80006 EUR
10 BRL1.60011 EUR
20 BRL3.20022 EUR
50 BRL8.00055 EUR
100 BRL16.00110 EUR
250 BRL40.00275 EUR
500 BRL80.00550 EUR
1000 BRL160.01100 EUR
2000 BRL320.02200 EUR
5000 BRL800.05500 EUR
10000 BRL1,600.11000 EUR