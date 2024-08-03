Euro to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Brazilian reais is currently 6.250 today, reflecting a 0.624% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 1.777% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 6.276 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 6.069 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 1.230% increase in value.