Chinese yuan rmb to Brazilian reais today

Convert CNY to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
798.95 brl

¥1.000 CNY = R$0.7990 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79900.7990
Low0.74440.7025
Average0.76430.7418
Change5.80%13.72%
1 CNY to BRL stats

The performance of CNY to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7990 and a 30 day low of 0.7444. This means the 30 day average was 0.7643. The change for CNY to BRL was 5.80.

The performance of CNY to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7990 and a 90 day low of 0.7025. This means the 90 day average was 0.7418. The change for CNY to BRL was 13.72.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brazilian Real
1 CNY0.79895 BRL
5 CNY3.99476 BRL
10 CNY7.98952 BRL
20 CNY15.97904 BRL
50 CNY39.94760 BRL
100 CNY79.89520 BRL
250 CNY199.73800 BRL
500 CNY399.47600 BRL
1000 CNY798.95200 BRL
2000 CNY1,597.90400 BRL
5000 CNY3,994.76000 BRL
10000 CNY7,989.52000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BRL1.25164 CNY
5 BRL6.25820 CNY
10 BRL12.51640 CNY
20 BRL25.03280 CNY
50 BRL62.58200 CNY
100 BRL125.16400 CNY
250 BRL312.91000 CNY
500 BRL625.82000 CNY
1000 BRL1,251.64000 CNY
2000 BRL2,503.28000 CNY
5000 BRL6,258.20000 CNY
10000 BRL12,516.40000 CNY