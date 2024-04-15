1 thousand Brazilian reais to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BRL to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
1,397.60 cny

1.000 BRL = 1.398 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06388.7741.4631.6460.97217.752
1 GBP1.17211.246104.0631.7151.9291.1420.81
1 USD0.9410.802183.5011.3761.5480.91516.698
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BRL1.39760 CNY
5 BRL6.98800 CNY
10 BRL13.97600 CNY
20 BRL27.95200 CNY
50 BRL69.88000 CNY
100 BRL139.76000 CNY
250 BRL349.40000 CNY
500 BRL698.80000 CNY
1000 BRL1,397.60000 CNY
2000 BRL2,795.20000 CNY
5000 BRL6,988.00000 CNY
10000 BRL13,976.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brazilian Real
1 CNY0.71551 BRL
5 CNY3.57755 BRL
10 CNY7.15510 BRL
20 CNY14.31020 BRL
50 CNY35.77550 BRL
100 CNY71.55100 BRL
250 CNY178.87750 BRL
500 CNY357.75500 BRL
1000 CNY715.51000 BRL
2000 CNY1,431.02000 BRL
5000 CNY3,577.55000 BRL
10000 CNY7,155.10000 BRL