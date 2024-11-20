Hong Kong dollars to Brazilian reais today

Convert HKD to BRL at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = R$0.7419 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
HKD to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 HKD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.75490.7549
Low0.72910.6961
Average0.74000.7221
Change1.37%3.43%
1 HKD to BRL stats

The performance of HKD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7549 and a 30 day low of 0.7291. This means the 30 day average was 0.7400. The change for HKD to BRL was 1.37.

The performance of HKD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7549 and a 90 day low of 0.6961. This means the 90 day average was 0.7221. The change for HKD to BRL was 3.43.

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Brazilian Real
100 HKD74.18670 BRL
200 HKD148.37340 BRL
300 HKD222.56010 BRL
500 HKD370.93350 BRL
1000 HKD741.86700 BRL
2000 HKD1,483.73400 BRL
2500 HKD1,854.66750 BRL
3000 HKD2,225.60100 BRL
4000 HKD2,967.46800 BRL
5000 HKD3,709.33500 BRL
10000 HKD7,418.67000 BRL
20000 HKD14,837.34000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BRL1.34795 HKD
5 BRL6.73975 HKD
10 BRL13.47950 HKD
20 BRL26.95900 HKD
50 BRL67.39750 HKD
100 BRL134.79500 HKD
250 BRL336.98750 HKD
500 BRL673.97500 HKD
1000 BRL1,347.95000 HKD
2000 BRL2,695.90000 HKD
5000 BRL6,739.75000 HKD
10000 BRL13,479.50000 HKD