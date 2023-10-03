2500 Hong Kong dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert HKD to BRL at the real exchange rate

2500 hkd
1622.08 brl

1.00000 HKD = 0.64883 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:10 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
50+ currencies in one account

HKD to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 BRL
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047487.15581.434681.660830.965318.5529
1GBP1.1535411.2082100.5361.654931.91581.1135121.4012
1USD0.954750.827678183.21161.369751.585670.9216517.7133
1INR0.01147370.009946660.012017610.0164610.01905580.0110760.212871

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Brazilian Real
100 HKD64.88330 BRL
200 HKD129.76660 BRL
300 HKD194.64990 BRL
500 HKD324.41650 BRL
1000 HKD648.83300 BRL
2000 HKD1297.66600 BRL
2500 HKD1622.08250 BRL
3000 HKD1946.49900 BRL
4000 HKD2595.33200 BRL
5000 HKD3244.16500 BRL
10000 HKD6488.33000 BRL
20000 HKD12976.66000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BRL1.54123 HKD
5 BRL7.70615 HKD
10 BRL15.41230 HKD
20 BRL30.82460 HKD
50 BRL77.06150 HKD
100 BRL154.12300 HKD
250 BRL385.30750 HKD
500 BRL770.61500 HKD
1000 BRL1541.23000 HKD
2000 BRL3082.46000 HKD
5000 BRL7706.15000 HKD
10000 BRL15412.30000 HKD