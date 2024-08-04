Japanese yen to Brazilian reais today

Convert JPY to BRL at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
390.91 brl

¥1.000 JPY = R$0.03909 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

JPY to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03910.0391
Low0.03350.0326
Average0.03560.0343
Change15.11%18.78%
View full history

1 JPY to BRL stats

The performance of JPY to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0391 and a 30 day low of 0.0335. This means the 30 day average was 0.0356. The change for JPY to BRL was 15.11.

The performance of JPY to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0391 and a 90 day low of 0.0326. This means the 90 day average was 0.0343. The change for JPY to BRL was 18.78.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Brazilian Real
100 JPY3.90913 BRL
1000 JPY39.09130 BRL
1500 JPY58.63695 BRL
2000 JPY78.18260 BRL
3000 JPY117.27390 BRL
5000 JPY195.45650 BRL
5400 JPY211.09302 BRL
10000 JPY390.91300 BRL
15000 JPY586.36950 BRL
20000 JPY781.82600 BRL
25000 JPY977.28250 BRL
30000 JPY1,172.73900 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Japanese Yen
1 BRL25.58110 JPY
5 BRL127.90550 JPY
10 BRL255.81100 JPY
20 BRL511.62200 JPY
50 BRL1,279.05500 JPY
100 BRL2,558.11000 JPY
250 BRL6,395.27500 JPY
500 BRL12,790.55000 JPY
1000 BRL25,581.10000 JPY
2000 BRL51,162.20000 JPY
5000 BRL127,905.50000 JPY
10000 BRL255,811.00000 JPY