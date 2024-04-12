3,000 Japanese yen to Brazilian reais

Convert JPY to BRL at the real exchange rate

3,000 jpy
100.81 brl

1.000 JPY = 0.03360 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:48
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.6091.4641.6540.96917.798
1 GBP1.17211.243103.8071.7161.9371.13520.851
1 USD0.9420.804183.5031.381.5580.91316.773
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

How to convert Japanese yen to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Brazilian Real
100 JPY3.36028 BRL
1000 JPY33.60280 BRL
1500 JPY50.40420 BRL
2000 JPY67.20560 BRL
3000 JPY100.80840 BRL
5000 JPY168.01400 BRL
5400 JPY181.45512 BRL
10000 JPY336.02800 BRL
15000 JPY504.04200 BRL
20000 JPY672.05600 BRL
25000 JPY840.07000 BRL
30000 JPY1,008.08400 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Japanese Yen
1 BRL29.75940 JPY
5 BRL148.79700 JPY
10 BRL297.59400 JPY
20 BRL595.18800 JPY
50 BRL1,487.97000 JPY
100 BRL2,975.94000 JPY
250 BRL7,439.85000 JPY
500 BRL14,879.70000 JPY
1000 BRL29,759.40000 JPY
2000 BRL59,518.80000 JPY
5000 BRL148,797.00000 JPY
10000 BRL297,594.00000 JPY