5 Chinese yuan rmb to Brazilian reais

Convert CNY to BRL at the real exchange rate

5 cny
3.45 brl

1.00000 CNY = 0.69047 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brazilian Real
1 CNY0.69047 BRL
5 CNY3.45237 BRL
10 CNY6.90475 BRL
20 CNY13.80950 BRL
50 CNY34.52375 BRL
100 CNY69.04750 BRL
250 CNY172.61875 BRL
500 CNY345.23750 BRL
1000 CNY690.47500 BRL
2000 CNY1380.95000 BRL
5000 CNY3452.37500 BRL
10000 CNY6904.75000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BRL1.44828 CNY
5 BRL7.24140 CNY
10 BRL14.48280 CNY
20 BRL28.96560 CNY
50 BRL72.41400 CNY
100 BRL144.82800 CNY
250 BRL362.07000 CNY
500 BRL724.14000 CNY
1000 BRL1448.28000 CNY
2000 BRL2896.56000 CNY
5000 BRL7241.40000 CNY
10000 BRL14482.80000 CNY