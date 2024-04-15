50 Brazilian reais to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BRL to CNY at the real exchange rate

50 brl
69.89 cny

1.000 BRL = 1.398 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06388.7781.4631.6460.97217.749
1 GBP1.17211.246104.0621.7151.9291.1420.804
1 USD0.9410.802183.51.3761.5480.91516.694
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BRL1.39786 CNY
5 BRL6.98930 CNY
10 BRL13.97860 CNY
20 BRL27.95720 CNY
50 BRL69.89300 CNY
100 BRL139.78600 CNY
250 BRL349.46500 CNY
500 BRL698.93000 CNY
1000 BRL1,397.86000 CNY
2000 BRL2,795.72000 CNY
5000 BRL6,989.30000 CNY
10000 BRL13,978.60000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brazilian Real
1 CNY0.71538 BRL
5 CNY3.57691 BRL
10 CNY7.15381 BRL
20 CNY14.30762 BRL
50 CNY35.76905 BRL
100 CNY71.53810 BRL
250 CNY178.84525 BRL
500 CNY357.69050 BRL
1000 CNY715.38100 BRL
2000 CNY1,430.76200 BRL
5000 CNY3,576.90500 BRL
10000 CNY7,153.81000 BRL