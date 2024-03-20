Chinese yuan rmb to Brazilian reais today

Convert CNY to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
697.65 brl

1.000 CNY = 0.6976 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:32
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brazilian Real
1 CNY0.69765 BRL
5 CNY3.48823 BRL
10 CNY6.97645 BRL
20 CNY13.95290 BRL
50 CNY34.88225 BRL
100 CNY69.76450 BRL
250 CNY174.41125 BRL
500 CNY348.82250 BRL
1000 CNY697.64500 BRL
2000 CNY1,395.29000 BRL
5000 CNY3,488.22500 BRL
10000 CNY6,976.45000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BRL1.43339 CNY
5 BRL7.16695 CNY
10 BRL14.33390 CNY
20 BRL28.66780 CNY
50 BRL71.66950 CNY
100 BRL143.33900 CNY
250 BRL358.34750 CNY
500 BRL716.69500 CNY
1000 BRL1,433.39000 CNY
2000 BRL2,866.78000 CNY
5000 BRL7,166.95000 CNY
10000 BRL14,333.90000 CNY