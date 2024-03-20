US dollars to Brazilian reais today

Convert USD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
5,031.30 brl

1.000 USD = 5.031 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:45
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2941.4751.6640.96618.258
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6951.7271.9481.13121.372
1 USD0.920.786183.0911.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 USD5.03130 BRL
5 USD25.15650 BRL
10 USD50.31300 BRL
20 USD100.62600 BRL
50 USD251.56500 BRL
100 USD503.13000 BRL
250 USD1,257.82500 BRL
500 USD2,515.65000 BRL
1000 USD5,031.30000 BRL
2000 USD10,062.60000 BRL
5000 USD25,156.50000 BRL
10000 USD50,313.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / US Dollar
1 BRL0.19876 USD
5 BRL0.99378 USD
10 BRL1.98756 USD
20 BRL3.97512 USD
50 BRL9.93780 USD
100 BRL19.87560 USD
250 BRL49.68900 USD
500 BRL99.37800 USD
1000 BRL198.75600 USD
2000 BRL397.51200 USD
5000 BRL993.78000 USD
10000 BRL1,987.56000 USD