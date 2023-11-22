10 thousand US dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert USD to BRL at the real exchange rate

10000 usd
48947 brl

1.00000 USD = 4.89470 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:27
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87161.087890.64181.495451.663810.963418.7151
1 GBP1.1473211.24805103.9951.715761.908921.1053221.4721
1 USD0.91930.80125183.32581.374751.529520.885617.2045
1 INR0.01103240.009615870.012001110.01649850.01835590.01062820.206473

Conversion rates US Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 USD4.89470 BRL
5 USD24.47350 BRL
10 USD48.94700 BRL
20 USD97.89400 BRL
50 USD244.73500 BRL
100 USD489.47000 BRL
250 USD1223.67500 BRL
500 USD2447.35000 BRL
1000 USD4894.70000 BRL
2000 USD9789.40000 BRL
5000 USD24473.50000 BRL
10000 USD48947.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / US Dollar
1 BRL0.20430 USD
5 BRL1.02151 USD
10 BRL2.04303 USD
20 BRL4.08606 USD
50 BRL10.21515 USD
100 BRL20.43030 USD
250 BRL51.07575 USD
500 BRL102.15150 USD
1000 BRL204.30300 USD
2000 BRL408.60600 USD
5000 BRL1021.51500 USD
10000 BRL2043.03000 USD