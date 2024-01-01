South Korean wons to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert KRW to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
5.41 cny

1.000 KRW = 0.005410 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:07
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9151.3491.5190.78283.1111.347.198
1 EUR1.09211.4741.6590.85490.7941.4647.863
1 CAD0.7410.67911.1260.5861.6090.9935.336
1 AUD0.6590.6030.88810.51554.7280.8824.74

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KRW0.00541 CNY
5 KRW0.02705 CNY
10 KRW0.05410 CNY
20 KRW0.10820 CNY
50 KRW0.27051 CNY
100 KRW0.54101 CNY
250 KRW1.35253 CNY
500 KRW2.70506 CNY
1000 KRW5.41012 CNY
2000 KRW10.82024 CNY
5000 KRW27.05060 CNY
10000 KRW54.10120 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / South Korean Won
1 CNY184.83900 KRW
5 CNY924.19500 KRW
10 CNY1,848.39000 KRW
20 CNY3,696.78000 KRW
50 CNY9,241.95000 KRW
100 CNY18,483.90000 KRW
250 CNY46,209.75000 KRW
500 CNY92,419.50000 KRW
1000 CNY184,839.00000 KRW
2000 CNY369,678.00000 KRW
5000 CNY924,195.00000 KRW
10000 CNY1,848,390.00000 KRW